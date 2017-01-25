The Gazette Top Stories

OUR SITES:
Agriculture
Ethanol industry searches for allies in Washington
Read More
Bloomberg
Nation & World
Tens of thousands in U.S. cities protest Trump immigration policies
Read More
By Frank McGurty and Lesley Wroughton, Reuters
Nation & World
Global criticism builds against Trump’s refugee ban
Read More
By Shannon Pettypiece and Steve Geimann, Bloomberg News
People & Places
GALLERY: Brrr Fest in Coralville
Read More
Staff report
People & Places
Eastern Iowa ‘souper bowls’ raise money for domestic violence organizations
Read More
Liz Zabel
People & Places
CSPS: From Cedar Rapids, a legion of arts
Read More
Diana Nollen
People & Places
Old Capitol mall becomes hub for Asian students
Read More
Erin Jordan
Health
Medical marijuana program in Iowa faces uncertain future
Read More
